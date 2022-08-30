Local Zoning Board hearings for September 8

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone and use raise hand function by pressing *9 to request to speak. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.

Zone case 179/22 on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Kate Zakowski, applicant, and UPMC, owner, for 3175 E. Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District UI).

Applicant requests Installation of natural gas refueling equipment at the rear of existing UPMC Distribution center.

Variances: 912.04.K(2): Maximum fence height permitted is 6’, 8’ high fence requested.

Zone case 206/22 on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10:10 a.m. is the appeal of Cori Medley, applicant, and Pittsburgh SSW 2 Note Owner, owner, for 407 Cinema Drive, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District SP-5).

Applicant requests 49 sf canopy sign and 93 sf projecting sign.

Variances: 919.03.M.1.(c): Maximum of 9 sf per side, provided 92.95 sf per side requested.

Zone case 148/22 on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10:20 a.m. is the appeal of Scott Masartis, applicant, and Michael Norman Berger Real Estate LLC, owner, for 30 S 6th Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District RIV-IMU).

Applicant requests installation of wall sign.

Variances: 919.03.M.5.(a): 80 sf maximum wall sign size, 148 sf requested; 40’ maximum wall sign height, 45’ requested.