Local Zoning Board hearings for September 15

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone and use raise hand function by pressing *9 to request to speak. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.

Zone case 188/22 on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Jeff Michelson, applicant, and Clifford C. Wise Revocable Living Trust, owner, for 366 Republic Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District RD1-M).

Applicant requests construction of second-story addition to existing garage at side of single-unit residence.

Variances: 912.04.E: No accessory structure shall exceed one story or 15’ in height in a residential zoning district; two stories and 17’6½” in height requested.

Zone case 191/22 on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9:20 a.m. is the appeal of Maria Moore, applicant, and Daniel and Saib Gildas, owners, for 852 Windom Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District H).

Applicant requests review of two-unit use.

Variance/Review: 911.02: Two-unit residential use.