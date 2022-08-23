Mt. Oliver Borough Department reports for July

Highlights from the department reports for Mt. Oliver Borough July 1-July 31:

Public Safety

413 total calls for service for Mt. Oliver Police Department (MOPD)

Drug Arrests: There were a total of 14 drug arrests during July: 3 for crack cocaine; 5 for heroin/fentanyl; and, 6 pills/marijuana;

DUI: There were no DUI arrests for the month.

Warrants: There were 6 warrants served by the MOPD.

Alarm Response: Police responded to 20 commercial alarms and 6 residential alarms during July.

Abandoned Vehicles: 15 vehicle was posted in July; 12 warnings were given; 0 vehicles were towed; 1 vehicle posted the prior month was towed in July; 5 vehicles posted in July were fixed or moved; and, 5 disposition posted in July were pending.

Parking Enforcement: Parking Enforcement wrote 67 borough tickets for the month; MOPD wrote 9 borough tags for the month; 13 state citations were issued for parking violations. A total of $610was collected for payment of fines.

Nuisance Properties:

There are no nuisance properties currently on the list.

Evidence: All evidence and cases are being reviewed and destruction orders are being obtained for closed cases from the District Attorney's Office monthly.

Vehicle Maintenance and Repair

Vehicle maintenance and repair totaled $0.

Firearms

MOPD will be in contact with a company to set up decision making firearms training.

Miscellaneous

Officers conducted 50 targeted patrols in areas complaints were received.

Code Enforcement

Violations: 4 code violations were issued in July. There were 208 open cases from July and prior months.

Fines Collected: $272.78 was collected in fines.

Legal Actions: 18 hearings took place in front of District Magistrate Richard King.

Rental Licenses

Rental Licenses: 6 Rental Inspections were performed.

Occupancy Permits: 14 Occupancy inspections were performed.

Building/Zoning Permits: 4 Building Permits were issued: 233 Brownsville, Repair parapet wall; 7 Elizabeth, Repair deck; 207 Onyx, Install box gutters; 143 Penn, Replace deck steps. Zoning Permit issued to 427 Brownsville, Replace sign.

Miscellaneous: Issued Demolition Order for 199 Penn; Demolition Order pending for 172 Ormsby garage in rear; 2 Condemnation Notices/Unfit for Human Habitation placards active, 153 Penn and 441 Hays/442 William.

Zoning Violations: Zoning violations open and pending: 205 Quincy: Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to 4' in height and July not be more than 50 percent solid.

Public Works

Borough Building: Routine facility maintenance at the Borough Building; Replaced damaged toilet in holding cells.

Trash/Debris: Emptied trash cans/spot swept 3x per week in the Business District. Picked up tires, TVs and debris around the borough. Detailed Amanda, Arlington, Charles, Goldbach, Middle and Hays.

Traffic/Signs: Ordered sign base for Middle Way Parking Lot.

Road Maintenance: Responded to 19 PA 1 Calls during July. Patched pot holes around borough.

Park Maintenance: Emptied trash cans/spot sweep 3x per week. Performed grass maintenance in Transverse and Ormsby parks. Spread topsoil and planted grass in field at Transverse Park where the dugouts were removed.

Tree/Right of Way Maintenance: Performed right-of-way maintenance on Goldbach, School, Beatty, Gas House Steps. Cleaned up tree debris around Borough after storm.

Sanitary/Storm Sewer Maintenance: Performed 11 dye tests during July. Cleaned inlets around the borough. Investigating a water issue at the bottom of Frederick; Continuing to work with the engineer to rule out potential sources; Ordered water test. Coordinating with the City of Pittsburgh and PWSA to resolve a water issue on Ottillia; Also coordinating to tap into system so to install an inlet on Stamm.

Staffing Summary: 2 full-time staff. 48 hours PTO/vacations for July. 40 hours OT/call-outs for July.