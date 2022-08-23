Bike Pittsburgh issues traffic alert for UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH on August 28

Cyclists will take to Pittsburgh's streets this weekend for the 29th Annual UPMC Health Plan Pedal Pittsburgh - the largest one-day charity ride in Pennsylvania, with up to 3,000 participants expected.

The 2022 event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28, beginning and ending in South Side Riverfront Park under the Birmingham Bridge. The ride raises funds for local nonprofit organization Bike Pittsburgh.

In order to alert motorists and ensure the safety of the riders, Bike Pittsburgh is issuing the following traffic advisory and road safety reminders for this weekend:

There will be an increase of bicyclists on city streets during the UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH event between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Cyclists will be riding on city streets along with vehicle traffic. Motorists should expect minor delays and use caution when encountering PedalPGH riders.

Pennsylvania law requires that motorists give at least four feet between the vehicle and the bicyclists when passing. Bike Pittsburgh encourages drivers to review Pennsylvania's 'Safe Passing Law' and to remember that forcing a cyclist off the road is a crime that can lead to legal charges.

Routes include: a 10 Mile SouthSide Works Local Loop; 25 Mile City Tour; 40 Mile Grand Tour; and, 62 Mile BikePGH 20th Anniversary Challenge.