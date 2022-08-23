ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Citiparks end of summer pool schedule

 
August 23, 2022

2022 CitiParks Aquatics Staff

CitiParks outdoor pools will remain on their current schedule through Sunday, Aug. 28.

"We are extremely happy to keep seven pools fully open for an entire week later than expected. It is a testament to the dedication our aquatics staff has for the people of Pittsburgh," said CitiParks Director Kathryn Vargas.

On Monday, Aug. 29, CitiParks will see a reduction in pools and pool operating hours as many of our Lifeguards head back to school. Seven pools will remain open through Labor Day: Ammon, Bloomfield, Jack Stack, Moore, Ormsby, Ream and Schenley.

Operating hours for these pools from Monday, August 29 through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, will be:

Monday through Friday: Lap Swim: 3-4 p.m. and Open Swim: 4-7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day: Lap Swim: 12-1 p.m. and Open Swim: 1-5:45 p.m.

Bloomfield will have Lap Swim from 2-4 p.m. on weekdays and 11-1 p.m. on weekends and Labor Day.

 

