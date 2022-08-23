The Bash at City Theatre returns to South Side on Saturday, Sept. 10

City Theatre Company has announced the return of its annual fundraiser, The Bash. On Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, co-Chairs Tacy Byham, Mary McKinney Flaherty and Mark Flaherty, and Nancy Washington kick-off City Theatre's 48th season of new work. A street party like no other, The Bash will fill the South Side campus with music, food, libations, community, and an epic dance party hosted by 1Hood.

"We are thrilled to present The Bash to our community. The Bash is a street festival that is filled with fun and celebration – just wait to see what we have planned for you," said Dianne Duursma, director of development at City Theatre. "We look forward to celebrating City Theatre on September 10 and are grateful to our sponsors for making this possible."

The Bash will honor City Theatre Director of Production/Resident Scenic Designer, Tony Ferrieri, who is retiring after more than four decades with the organization this fall. A Pittsburgh staple, Mr. Ferrieri has been with the company since 1979 and has designed over 500 shows in the Pittsburgh area and beyond, including Off-Broadway in 2018; the same year, he received the Carol R. Brown Creative Achievement Award from The Heinz Endowments and Pittsburgh Foundation. A collection of past designs from Mr. Ferrieri's career will be featured and on display for attendees of the Bash.

"For generations of theater artists – near and far – Tony Ferrieri is City Theatre. He has had a profound impact on our field through his artistry on and off our stages," said Co-Artistic Director Marc Masterson, who has known and worked with Mr. Ferrieri since 1980. "The Bash is our first opportunity to honor his many accomplishments before he officially steps down after such an incredible career as an integral member of our full-time staff. Tony's legacy is locked – now we celebrate him!"

VIP guests will enjoy homestyle southern soul food from South Side restaurant Carmi, signature cocktails, and coffee and specialty desserts. Following dinner, VIP ticket attendees will attend a special performance in the Main Stage theatre by Pittsburgh native and City Theatre board member, Tamara Tunie.

"I am so excited to return to the South Side with my jazz trio in support of City Theatre," said Tamara Tunie. "In June of 2019, I launched my Jazz CD from Pittsburgh's Jazz Festival, and September of that same year, City Theatre had their first Bash. It was so joyful and filled with Community Spirit!"

Ms. Tunie is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed performer, producer, and director. She was recently seen playing the role of "Kamala Harris" in Mike Bartlett's new play The 47th, which ran on West End in London this spring. She will be joined on stage by local musical legends Jeff Grubbs (bass), Roger Humphries (percussion), and Max Leake (keys and band director).

All Bash attendees will enjoy a street party like no other – Bingham Street will be closed from 13th to 14th streets -- including food trucks from South Side restaurants La Palapa and Streets on Carson, signature cocktails, live street entertainment, an artisan market, sidewalk games, photo booth memories, and a dance party hosted by 1Hood Media, featuring DJ QRX. Plus, unique back-stage experiences – such as tours of the Philip Chosky Production Center and a chance to see City Theatre's new public mural by artist Marlana Adele Vassar – will take guests behind the scenes of a working theater. Complimentary valet parking available.

The Bash is sponsored by UPMC, PNC, Huntington, Highmark, and 1Hood and designed by FlySpace. In 2019, City Theatre reimagined the traditional gala, launching the Bash which had nearly 500 guests in attendance in its first year. The event was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.