Harmony Singers seek new members

The Harmony Singers of Pittsburgh, a South Hills Choral group, will launch its 2022-2023 season on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. with an open house for returning and prospective members.

Weekly rehearsals will resume every Tuesday, beginning September 27 at 7 p.m.

The open house will take place at Brightwood Christian Church Social Hall, 5044 West Library Road in Bethel Park. The group is a little bit of Broadway with a choral twist in Bethel Park.

The Harmony Singers are actively seeking new members. All voices are needed. Performance experience and the ability to read music are preferred but not required.

The Harmony Singers have been entertaining the community for over 50 years. They perform a wide variety of music including Broadway, rock 'n' roll, patriotic and pop tunes. The group is available to perform for civic, social, church and business organizations.

For more information about the group or to reserve them for an event visit http://www.harmonysingers.org . or email info@harmonysingers.org