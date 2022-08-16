ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Hilltop Urban Farm Volunteer Day Aug. 20

 
August 16, 2022

The next open Volunteer Day at the Hilltop Urban Farm is Saturday, Aug. 20

All ages and abilities welcome to help with chores including weeding, watering, rocking, and more. Drinks and snacks provided. Volunteers are urged to dress for the weather; long pants are encouraged along with attire that can get dirty including closed toe shoes, sunscreen/hat, long sleeves or layers, rain coats and a personal water bottle.

The Hilltop Urban Farm is at 700 Cresswell Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

For more information, contact Hattie Lehman at hattie@hilltopurbanfarm.org

 

