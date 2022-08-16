Update -- McArdle Roadway closed overnight on Thursday

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) will temporarily close McArdle Roadway for emergency slope work.

Crews are now preparing for the mobilization of an equipment move. As a result of the required hauling permits, McArdle Roadway will require a full closure Thursday evening and will not reopen to traffic until Friday.

Work is expected to be completed by end of day Friday, with the road fully open at that time.

During this time, the current Liberty Bridge evening lane control reversal will not occur.

Residents with any questions or who require further information regarding this project, may contact the City's Response Center by calling 311 or 412-255-2621.