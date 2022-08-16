ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

McArdle Roadway has daylight closures for emergency slope work

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

August 16, 2022



The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) will temporarily close McArdle Roadway for emergency slope work.

The roadway is completely closed during daylight working hours. McArdle will reopen to traffic each day during off-hours, beginning at 7 p.m. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, August 19, at 8 p.m.

During this time, the current Liberty Bridge evening lane control reversal will not occur.

Residents with any questions or who require further information regarding this project, may contact the City's Response Center by calling 311 or 412-255-2621.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2022 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/17/2022 02:26