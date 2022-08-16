McArdle Roadway has daylight closures for emergency slope work

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) will temporarily close McArdle Roadway for emergency slope work.

The roadway is completely closed during daylight working hours. McArdle will reopen to traffic each day during off-hours, beginning at 7 p.m. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, August 19, at 8 p.m.

During this time, the current Liberty Bridge evening lane control reversal will not occur.

Residents with any questions or who require further information regarding this project, may contact the City's Response Center by calling 311 or 412-255-2621.