East Carson Street overnight paving this Week

Overnight lane restrictions on East Carson Street (Route 837) through Thursday, August 18 weather permitting.

Overnight paving operations requiring a single-lane restriction in each direction on East Carson Street will occur between South 23rd Street and South 28th Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.

Motorists should expect delays.

The work is part of the $17.45 million East Carson Street Improvement project and also includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd Street. Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations (including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals) will be incorporated.