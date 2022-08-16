ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

East Carson Street overnight paving this Week

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

August 16, 2022



Overnight lane restrictions on East Carson Street (Route 837) through Thursday, August 18 weather permitting.

Overnight paving operations requiring a single-lane restriction in each direction on East Carson Street will occur between South 23rd Street and South 28th Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.

Motorists should expect delays.

The work is part of the $17.45 million East Carson Street Improvement project and also includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd Street. Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations (including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals) will be incorporated.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2022 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021