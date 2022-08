Concord Presbyterian Church Flea Markets are planned for the rest of 2022.

The flea markets will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 13, September 10 and October 8 at 1907 Brownsville Road Pittsburgh PA 15210

Call 412-882-1141 and leave a message to reserve a spot for the sale Inside and outside spots, weather permitting, are available for $10, tables are $15. Spot reservations are due two weeks before the date.