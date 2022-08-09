Pittsburgh residents can now drop off e-waste and household chemicals for recycling

City of Pittsburgh residents in need of disposing of a wide variety of waste not accepted in curbside recycling can now register to drop off materials. Collection of televisions, computers, pesticides, automotive fluids and more will take place on designated collection days at the Department of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Services facility in the Strip District.

Working in partnership with Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC), DPW will resume providing residents with convenient and affordable options for responsibly disposing of electronics and household chemicals.

Electronics recycling collections will be held weekly throughout the year, while combined household chemical/e-waste collections are held one weekend per month from March through November.

“These collections provide a way for local individuals to easily dispose of electronic and chemical materials. Appropriate recycling of these items prevents potentially hazardous waste from entering our rivers and ground soil and DPW is eager to bring this resource back to Pittsburgh,” says Department of Public Works Director Chris Hornstein.

E-Waste Recycling Drop Off will take place on Tuesdays, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m .; and Thursdays, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., year-round. Accepted materials include: Computers, televisions, phones and other e-waste. Material disposal is charged at a cost of 35¢ per pound, CPU (towers) and laptops are accepted at no cost.

Household chemical recycling drop off is one Saturday per month from March through November; 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Accepted Materials include: Household cleaners, automotive fluids, paints, pesticides, and other products containing potentially hazardous components. Material disposal is charged per pound on a sliding scale. E-waste is also accepted at these Saturday collections.

Sarah Alessio Shea, PRC deputy director, assures that all electronic scrap collected will be forwarded to eLoop LLC, an e-Stewards-certified processor that responsibly manages electronic waste.

“The public can feel confident that their material and data is being safely, ethically, and responsibly recycled when dealing with PRC and eLoop,” Ms. Shea says. eLoop has facilities in Export and State College, PA.

All collections will take place of the Bureau of Environmental Services facility in the Strip District: 3001 Railroad Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201.

Advance registration is required. Residents can do so by visiting http://www.prc.org/recyclePGH or by calling 412-489-9299. On-site payment is accepted via cash, check or card. Individuals are also encouraged to visit the website for a complete list of accepted materials, both e-waste and household chemical recycling, and to view the complete price list/sliding scale.