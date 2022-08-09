Mosquito treatment scheduled for August 11 in South Pittsburgh

Treatment is not harmful to humans or pets

Mosquito samples collected in South Pittsburgh neighborhoods continue to test positive for West Nile virus.

In response, the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) will treat those identified communities with a mosquito pesticide called Zenivex E20. The treatment is not harmful to humans or pets. Crews will use a truck- mounted, Ultra Low Volume (ULV) sprayer on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. to lower the local mosquito population and minimize the risk of human transmission.

Treatment will occur in the South Pittsburgh neighborhoods of Arlington, Beltzhoover, Bon Air, Duquesne Heights, Knoxville, Mt. Washington, South Side Flats and Southside Slopes and in the Borough of Mt. Oliver.

In the event of rain, the spraying will take place Monday, Aug. 15, during the same hours.

ACHD officials urge the public to protect themselves from mosquitoes by removing standing water in yards, making sure that open windows and doors have screens, and using insect repellent on exposed skin, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. When used as directed, insect repellent is the best way to protect yourself from mosquito bites.

Complaints regarding properties with stagnant water can be reported at https://bit.ly/3A9Ev8f

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between 70 and 80 percent of people that become infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms and are not impacted.

However, approximately 20 percent who become infected will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with these symptoms will recover completely and can recover on their own.

Less than one percent of people infected with the virus will develop severe symptoms of neurologic illness caused by inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues. Anyone who believes they or someone they know has West Nile virus should consult a health care provider.