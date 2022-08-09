Free Love Carrick Dinner Aug. 9

Hamburgers, mac and cheese on menu

The Love Carrick Dinner on Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 4-6 p.m. will be dine-in beginning at 4 p.m. To-go dinners will be available after 5 p.m. at Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road. Dine in guests will have precedence.

RSVPs are requested, but not required, at andy.from.carrick@gmail.com, https://www.facebook.com/LoveCarrick15210 or 412-571-1433.

The dinner will include hamburgers, macaroni and cheese, corn, fruit salad and mini-Bundt cakes and fruit cups. Beverages will be provided for in-house dining.

Additional Love Carrick dinners will be held at the church on Tuesdays September 13, October 11, November 8 and December 13. All diners are from 4 to 6 p.m.

Free Veterans' Dinners will also take place at the Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road, on Wednesdays August 17, September 21, October 19, November 16, and December 21. Veterans' dinners are from 4 to 6 p.m.