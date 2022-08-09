Bike Pittsburgh's 29th Annual UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH is Aug. 28

Bike ride begins, ends in South Side

Bike Pittsburgh (BikePGH) will host the 29th Annual UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH, the largest charity bicycle ride in Pennsylvania with up to 3,000 participants expected. The 2022 ride will be held on Sunday, August 28, beginning and ending in South Side Riverfront Park and welcoming cyclists of all ages and fitness levels.

"PedalPGH is our nonprofit's largest annual fundraiser - a celebration of biking that showcases iconic routes through the neighborhoods, parks, and bridges that make Pittsburgh so unique. And with four routes of varying length and difficulty, there is an option for every rider. We are also extremely excited to return to hosting a fully in-person PedalPGH for the first time since 2019!" said Kéya Joseph, events Director at BikePGH.

"UPMC Health Plan is pleased to once again be the title sponsor of PedalPGH, an exciting bike ride that supports a healthy community and showcases Pittsburgh's bicycle infrastructure," said Dr. James Schuster, chief medical officer, UPMC Health Plan.

PedalPGH ride registration includes a limited-edition t-shirt, branded water bottle, personalized bib number, digital ride guide with turn-by-turn navigation, rest stops and lunch provided by Whole Foods Market, Ride Support from UPMC Sports Medicine, Bike Mechanics and Gear Vehicles, route signage, ride marshals, ride swag from event sponsors, an entry to win a new Cannondale bike, and a finish line festival with beer and refreshments to celebrate.

Since BikePGH took over PedalPGH in 2012, the event has raised more than $1 million for bicycle and pedestrian advocacy in Pittsburgh. Registration proceeds fund BikePGH, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit, that works on behalf of the Pittsburgh community to make the city safe and accessible for everyone to bike and walk. Participants can register online at PedalPGH.org