PRC to host workshops, webinars

Topics include backyard composting, rain barrels, recycling

In August, Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will conduct environmental education webinars to teach southwestern PA residents principles of backyard composting, methods for protecting watersheds including using rain barrels and options for recycling a wide variety of materials.

Following online instruction, individuals will pick up their compost bins and rain barrels at PRC's office in Pittsburgh.

PRC will conduct an in-person Watershed Awareness & Rain Barrel Workshop in Allegheny County on August 27. Participants will take home compost bins and rain barrels at the conclusion of the workshops.

Registration is required for all workshops and webinars by visiting http://www.prc.org/programs/conservation-workshops.

All the following webinars listed take place online from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Following online instruction, individuals will pick up their rain barrels and compost bins at PRC's office in Pittsburgh.

Discover how to harvest rainwater from your roof, store it in a barrel and use it in the landscape at the Watershed Awareness and Rain Barrel Webinar. Learn about stormwater runoff problems and learn techniques to reduce watershed pollution.

The webinar takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 2. An $80 course fee includes 55-gallon rain barrel

At the Recycling and Waste Reduction Webinar, participants will learn recycling best practices concerning curbside collection, hard-to-recycle material, household chemicals and pharmaceutical disposal then ask questions during Q&A session.

The free statewide webinar is on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Free statewide webinar

Learn the benefits of backyard composting, including the overall process, methods for setting up a compost pile, proper maintenance and ways to use finished compost at the Backyard Composting Webinar on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The $70 course fee includes 82-gallon compost bin.

At the in-person Watershed Awareness and Rain Barrel Workshop, participants will discover how to harvest rainwater from their roof, store it in a barrel and use it in the landscape. Learn about stormwater runoff problems and learn techniques to reduce watershed pollution. The $80 course fee includes 55-gallon rain barrel.

The workshop is on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. – Noon at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15208.

For more information about all upcoming PRC workshops and webinars, visit http://www.prc.org/programs/conservation-workshops.