Mt. Oliver Borough department reports

Highlights from the department reports for Mt. Oliver Borough June 1-June 30:

Public Safety

377 total calls for service for Mt. Oliver Police Department (MOPD)

Drug Arrests: There were a total of 16 drug arrests during June: 3 for crack cocaine; 4 for heroin/fentanyl; and, 9 pills/marijuana;

DUI: There were no DUI arrests for the month.

Warrants: There were 5 warrants served by the MOPD.

Alarm Response: Police responded to 4 commercial alarms and 1 residential alarm during June.

Abandoned Vehicles: 1 vehicle was posted in June; 11 warnings were given; 1 vehicle was towed; 6 vehicles posted the prior month were towed in June; and, 5 disposition posted in June were pending.

Parking Enforcement: Parking Enforcement wrote 72 borough tickets for the month; MOPD wrote 10 borough tags for the month; 27 state citations were issued for parking violations. A total of $461was collected for payment of fines.

Nuisance Properties: There are no nuisance properties currently on the list.

Evidence: All evidence and cases are being reviewed and destruction orders are being obtained for closed cases from the District Attorney's Office monthly.

Vehicle Maintenance and Repair: Vehicle maintenance and repair totaled $118.90.

Miscellaneous: Officers conducted 60 targeted patrols in areas complaints were received.

Code Enforcement

Violations: 70 code violations were issued in June. There were 211 open cases from June and prior months.

Fines Collected: $142.38 was collected in fines.

Legal Actions: 6 hearings took place in front of District Magistrate Richard King.

Rental Licenses: Rental Licenses: 6 Rental Inspections were performed.

Occupancy Permits: 9 Occupancy inspections were performed.

Building/Zoning Permits: 2 Building Permits were issued: 517 Giffin Avenue, Install solar panels, Electrical; 663 Margaret Street, Electrical. Zoning Permits issued to 310 Giffin Avenue, Install privacy fence along side and rear; 315 Anthony Street, Extend asphalt driveway, Install privacy fence along side and rear; 645 Margaret Street, Install privacy fence along side and rear, Install shed in rear.

Miscellaneous: Issued Clean & Lien Notice to 1780 Arlington Avenue for overgrowth and debis; Issued Demolition Order to 172 Ormsby Avenue for garage in rear; 2 Condemnation Notices/Unfit for Human Habitation placards active: 153 Penn Avenue and 441 Hays Avenue/441 William Street.

Zoning Violations: Zoning violations are open and pending: 205 Quincy: Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to 4' in height and June not be more than 50 percent solid.

Public Works

Borough Building: Routine facility maintenance at the Borough Building.

Trash/Debris: Emptied trash cans/spot swept 3x per week in the Business District. Picked up tires, TVs and debris around the borough. Detailed Amanda, Arlington, Charles, Goldbach, Middle and Penn.

Traffic/Signs: Installed pet waste and leash law sign around borough. Ordered additional brackets, Do Not Block Driveway signs.

Road Maintenance: Responded to 28 PA 1 Calls during June. Patched pot holes around borough. Patched curbs on Church Avenue.

Park Maintenance: Emptied trash cans/spot sweep 3x per week. Performed grass maintenance in Transverse and Ormsby parks.

Sanitary/Storm Sewer Maintenance: Performed 5 dye tests during June. Cleaned inlets around the borough. The SHACOG sewer vac and camera truck was in the borough the week of June 13, Assisted SHACOG in performing preventative maintenance televising and cleaning activities, per annual maintenance schedules. Investigating a water issue at the bottom of Frederick; Continuing to work with the engineer to rule out potential sources. Coordinating with the City of Pittsburgh and PWSA to resolve a water issue on Ottillia; Also coordinating to tap into system so to install an inlet on Stamm.

Miscellaneous: Supervisor coordinated the paving of School, Anna and Grace streets. Assisted with June 4 Redd-Up event. Assisted with set-up and tear down for the Summer Events series. Watered plants and hanging baskets 3x a week in the business district.

Staffing Summary: 2 full-time staff. 52 hours PTO/vacations for June. 40 hours OT/call-outs for June.