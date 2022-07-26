Mayor Gainey appoints Maria Montaño to Board of Phipps Conservatory

Mayor Ed Gainey has named Maria Montaño as his designee on the board of trustees for Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. As a member of the board, Ms. Montaño will play a critical role in the conservatory's ability to fulfill its mission to inspire and educate all about the beauty and importance of plants; to advance sustainability and promote human and environmental well-being through action and research; and to celebrate its historic glasshouse.

"I am pleased to appoint Maria Montaño as my designee on the board of trustees for Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens," said Mayor Gainey. "Maria has a long-standing commitment to notable causes and issues in our city including expanding protections for the LBTQIA+ community in Pittsburgh. I know she will make a terrific addition to the board and help ensure that we continue to elevate organizations that support sustainability like Phipps Conservatory."

Prior to joining the Gainey administration Ms. Montaño served as a communications specialist for SEIU Healthcare PA, the largest union of healthcare and hospital workers in Pennsylvania.

"I am honored and excited to be serving on the Board of Trustees for an iconic Pittsburgh cultural center," she said. "Phipps is a special place in our city, and I know how critical it is for our mental health and well-being to have access to nature and plant life. I look forward to creating more opportunities for people from all across Pittsburgh to enjoy all that Phipps has to offer."

The appointment is effective immediately.