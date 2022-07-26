In-Person services for unemployment compensation claimants available at PA CareerLink® Centers

Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier has announced in-person services for Unemployment Compensation (UC) claimants are now available by appointment at all PA CareerLink® centers throughout the commonwealth.

In total, 58 PA CareerLink® centers are accepting appointments to assist claimants with their cases.

“The Unemployment Compensation system plays a critical role in making certain that Pennsylvanians and their families stay financially afloat in times of need. By expanding in-person assistance and availability to all CareerLink offices, L&I continues to fulfill its mission of serving all Pennsylvanians facing economic hardship – and that begins with directly addressing the challenges faced by underserved populations and ensuring equitable access to UC services,” said Sec. Berrier.

The in-person services are the direct result of funding the department received in March 2022 through a $6.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, designed specifically to promote equitable access to UC programs and remove barriers some populations face in securing services. Since the program’s launch in May, L&I has used this federal funding to serve and assist more than 4,500 UC claimants across Pennsylvania.

In-person services for UC claimants are designed to assist individuals who do not have proper technology, equipment, or technical skills; individuals without access to home Internet or broadband; and individuals with limited-English proficiency. To schedule an appointment, contact one of the following PA CareerLink® centers in your area directly.

Southwestern PA:

• PA CareerLink® Somerset Co., 6022 Glades Pk., Ste. 100, Somerset, PA 15501

814-445-4161

• PA CareerLink® Allegheny East, 2040 Ardmore Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15221

412-436-2225

• PA CareerLink® Pittsburgh/Allegheny Co., 304 Wood St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

412-552-7100

• PA CareerLink® Fayette Co., 112 Commonwealth Dr., Lemont Furnace, PA 15456

724-434-5627

• PA CareerLink® Greene Co., 4 W. High St., Waynesburg, PA 15370, 724-852-2900

• PA CareerLink® Mon Valley, Donora Industrial Pk., 570 Galiffa Dr., Donora, PA 15033 724-379-4750

• PA CareerLink® Washington Co., 90 W. Chestnut St., Ste. 150 LL, Washington, PA 15301, 724-223-4500

• PA CareerLink® Westmoreland Co., 151 Pavilion La., Youngwood, PA 15697,

724-755-2330

• PA CareerLink® Alle-Kiski, 1150 5th Ave., Ste. 200, New Kensington, PA 15068

724-334-8600

• PA CareerLink® Beaver Co., 285 Beaver Valley Mall, Rte. 18, Monaca, PA 15061

724-728-4860 ext. 215

The PA CareerLink® network prepares Pennsylvanians to succeed in the workplace and matches employers with qualified, skilled candidates. Some of the free career-building and other services provided include:

• Resume building/posting/submitting workshops

• Mock interviews

• Job search and training assistance

• Adult education classes and workshops

• Career fairs

• Referral services to partners