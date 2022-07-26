City farmers markets celebrate National Farmers Market Week

DJ Marky Mark 412 to be at Carrick Farmers Market

The City of Pittsburgh farmers markets join markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from August 7-13.

Festivities will be enjoyed at the Squirrel Hill, East End, Carrick, and North Side Farmers markets throughout the week, including live music from local musicians and giveaway items for the first 100 customers at each market.

National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building. Farmers markets foster direct relationships between community members and farmers which can work to create a more fair and sustainable food system.

The City of Pittsburgh’s four farmers markets currently host nearly 20 farmers from the local region, and more than 50 total vendors selling a wide variety of products, including fresh produce and baked goods, hot prepared foods, confections, and handmade products.

“Our local farmer markets provide a critical resource to Pittsburgh residents,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “National Farmers Market Week will be a celebration of our work supporting urban farmers, fighting food insecurity, and ensuring fresh, healthy, and nutritious meals are accessible to everyone. Special thanks to the Office of Special Events and all of our local vendors for their incredible work behind the scenes to ensure these markets thrive.”

In 2021, more than 100 million in federal nutrition benefits were redeemed at farmers markets and with direct marketing farmers, with nearly 600,000 households making at least one purchase at these outlets nationwide. All City of Pittsburgh farmers markets accept food stamps (SNAP), credit and debit cards as part of Just Harvest’s Fresh Access program.

National Farmers Market Week dates and performances:

Sunday, Aug. 7: The Chicken Chasers at 10 a.m. Squirrel Hill Market, Beacon-Bartlett Parking Lot, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 8: DJ Aerie Cole at 4 p.m. East End Market, Liberty Green Park, 100 Larimer Ave., from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Marcus Jones, DJ Marky Mark 412 at 4 p.m. Carrick Market, Carrick Community Pavilion, 1529 Brownsville Rd., from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12: Byron Nash at 3:30 p.m. at the North Side Market Allegheny, Commons East, near Cedar Ave. and E. Ohio St., from 3-7 p.m.