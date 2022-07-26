South Side Safety Plan updates at Planning Forum

Wheatly will present latest

Mayor Ed Gainey’s chief of staff Jake Wheatley will be at the Zoom meeting of the South Side Planning Forum to update the community on the East Carson Street Safety Plan. In addition, Rebekkah Ranallo, Neighborhood Services Manager for the Mayor’s Office will also present.

Additional agenda items include UPMC Mercy/UPMC South Side updates from UPMC Vice President of Operations Julie Hecker; East Carson Street and 18th Street construction updates with Councilman Bruce Kraus; and, the South Side Parking Enhancement District report with city Nighttime Economy Manager Allison Harnden.

The agenda also includes information on community Development Activities Meetings and member organization activities.

Registration is required to attend the Zoom meeting. Register at https://bit.ly/SSPF0809 After registering, a confirmation email will be sent out with details about joining the meeting.