East Carson Street paving continues in August

Lane restrictions on East Carson Street will continue Monday, Aug. 1 weather permitting.

Milling and paving operations, requiring a single-lane restriction in each direction on East Carson Street will occur between South 23rd Street and South 33rd Street Monday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday, August 20.

This is a moving operation, with additional locations scheduled to occur along East Carson Street. Information will be provided closer to date.