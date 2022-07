A free vaccine clinic for dogs and cats will take place on Friday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. Enter through Middle Street/Goldbach Way.

The Animal Friends’ clinic will provide rabies and distemper vaccines for the first 250 dogs and cats on a first come, first served basis. Pet owners should bring proof of past vaccinations.

The clinic is sponsored by Fragaso Financial Advisors.