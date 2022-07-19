ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Stop the Violence event on Thursday, July 21

 
July 19, 2022



The South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace is calling the community together for an evening of prayer and music on Thursday, July 21, 6 p.m. at the Lighthouse Cathedral, 810 Fisher Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Community members from South Pittsburgh neighborhoods, East Carson Street, youth, families of gun violence, law makers, law makers and elected officials are welcome, along with police and street outreach workers.

The event will take place outdoors. In event of rain, it will be moved indoor and masks will be required.

 

