PUC approves settlement addressing PWSA compliance plan

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has approved a joint settlement addressing plans for Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) to comply with various public utility regulations related to consumer protections – including collections, billing, landlord-tenant issues, and terminations.

The Commission voted 3-0 to approve an Opinion and Order resolving outstanding aspects of PWSA’s Revised Stage 2 Compliance Plan for these consumer-related matters.

As part of the settlement, PWSA will revise various customer notices and update their training materials to ensure they comply with state regulations – sharing drafts of those revisions or new materials with the parties to this settlement to ensure they are consistent with the settlement.

The settlement was supported by PWSA, the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation & Enforcement, the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate, the City of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh United.

PWSA Expands Consumer Protections as Part of Approved Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Compliance Plan