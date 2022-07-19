Mon Incline to close for 4 months

A four-month rehabilitation project at the Monongahela Incline will modernize the mechanical controls and electrical systems and upgrade the interiors of the upper and lower stations, among other updates. Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) and its contractors will begin mobilizing this month.

The incline will be out of service from August 1 through mid-November.

The $8.2 million project includes updating the incline’s mechanical, control, and electrical systems, and painting the bridge structure.

Contractors will be working up to seven days a week in different areas of the incline on alternating shifts. Depending on the task, weather, and coordination, some interior work may occur overnight.

Shuttle buses will run every 30 minutes for the duration of the project to provide access between the upper and lower incline stations.

On weekdays and Saturdays, the first trip will leave the upper station at 5:30 a.m. and the last trip will leave Station Square at 12:30 a.m. On Sundays, the first trip will leave the upper station at 8:30 a.m. and the last trip will leave Station Square at midnight. Service frequency depends on operator availability.

PRT has added trips to the 40-Mount Washington to provide additional service.

Updates will be posted at http://www.PortAuthority.org/InclineRehab.