Input wanted on future of M.O. Clocktower Plaza

A community meeting to discuss the future of the Clocktower Plaza in Mt. Oliver Borough will take place on Wednesday, July 27 from 6-8 p.m.

The meeting is being held by Mt. Oliver Borough in conjunction with Allegheny Together and the Hilltop Alliance to gather feedback on what residents would like to see in the future in the Clocktower Plaza space. Area residents are encouraged to bring ideas on what they would like to see as a permanent fixture in the plaza.

The Clocktower Plaza is at the intersection of Brownsville Road and Hays Avenue in Mt. Oliver. In the event of rain, the meeting will be moved to the Municipal Building, 150 Brownsville Road.