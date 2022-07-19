ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free veterans' dinner is on Wednesday, July 20

 
July 19, 2022



The Love Carrick Veterans’ Dinner on Wednesday, July 20 will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road.

The dinner will consist of: Kielbasa, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, carrots, beverages and dump cake for dessert.

RSVP to Peg at 412-628-1566 for the dinner.

This month’s Carrick Veterans Dinner is in honor of Jack Phillips, owner of Phillips Heating and Cooling. Mr. Phillips was the biggest individual financial supporter of the Carrick Veterans’ Dinner. His financial support helped the dinner weather the storm of COVID-19.

 

