South Side DAM meeting

The South Side Community Council (SSCC) will host a Development Activities Meeting (DAM) on Thursday, July 21, 6 p.m. to review two development projects.

The projects to be reviewed are: A review of proposed changes for 1403 and 1405 Sarah Street and 24 S.18th Street, The Stepping Stone Pathways proposed conversion of first and second floors into nine two-bedroom apartments with one bath and proposed conversion of the basement into a childcare facility that will be open to the public.

Due to COVID-19, in-person meeting restrictions, the meeting will be held via Zoom, under the guidance of Pittsburgh City Planning. The Zoom link will be posted on July 20 on the City Planning DAM website, https://pittsburghpa.gov/dev-activities-meeting, under Upcoming Development Activities Meetings. If you do not have access to a computer and/or internet access, contact SSCC at 412-467-6735 for assistance.

A Development Activities Meeting provides an opportunity for citizens, property owners, business owners and stakeholders to learn about the proposals affecting them and to resolve concerns at an early stage of the application process. Meetings must be held at least 30 days prior to the applicant presenting to the Planning Commission, the Zoning Board of Adjustment, Art Commission or Historic Review Commission.