Mt. Oliver Veteran's banner progams underway

The Mt. Oliver Veterans' Banner Program is moving forward with several applications for banners already received.

Borough Manager Rick Hopkinson said they are encouraged by the reception of the program and expect more requests after highlighting the program in the borough newsletter.

Service members who are currently Mt. Oliver residents or an immediate relative to a current resident of the borough are eligible for the Military Banner Program. Proof of service and documentation of residency is required to participate.

Applications will be available at the Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road. Information needed includes: Proof of residency; Proof of service; Branch; Rank; A 600 dpi scan of an original photograph saved as a jpeg file with the service member›s name. If needed, the photo may be scanned at the Borough Building, by appointment only.

Additional information is required on the application along with a $25 check made out to: Mt. Oliver Borough.

Banners will be displayed in the 300 to 500 blocks of Brownsville Road. No specific location is guaranteed for any placement.

The banners will be displayed from Memorial Day to Veteran's Day for three years. During the times when the banners are not displayed, they will be stored by the Borough. At the end of the three-year period, individual banners will be returned to the applicant.

Should an individual banner be damaged, it will be removed and returned to the applicant. The applicant may order a replacement banner to be installed.

There are approximately 20 poles available for the banners. If needed, each pole can accommodate two banners for a total of 40 available placements.

Applications will be taken on a first come, first served basis. If more applications are received than available placements, a waiting list will be established.