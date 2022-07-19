Lane restrictions, paving continue on Carson St.

Lane restrictions on East Carson Street (Route 837) in South Side will continue weather permitting.

Milling and paving operations, requiring a single-lane restriction in each direction on East Carson Street will occur from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, July 23 from South 14th Street to South 27th and Monday and Tuesday, July 25-26 from South 21st Street to South 24th.

This is a moving operation, with additional locations scheduled to occur along East Carson Street.

Additionally, starting Monday, an around-the-clock single-lane closure on southbound East Carson Street will occur between Commerce Drive and Arlington Avenue through early September. Crews will work to install new traffic poles and signal heads. To assist motorists turning onto the Smithfield Street Bridge from southbound East Carson Street, a temporary traffic signal will be utilized at the intersection.

Motorists should expect delays.

The work is part of the $17.45 million East Carson Street Improvement project and also includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd Street. Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations (including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals) will be incorporated.