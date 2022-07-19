Science Center hosting 18+ Art and Science night

Adults ages 18 and over are invited to have fun with their friends while exploring the collision of art and science on Friday, July 29 for 18+ Night: Colorful Collision.

From 6–10 p.m., visitors can meet local artists from the Society of Sculptors and learn how to sculpt in clay, metal, and found objects like books. Visitors can also try their hand at screen printing with the Andy Warhol Museum, creating their own picture frames with the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, and making the wall their canvas with super soaker graffiti.

“Art is a combination of creativity and scientific concepts,” says Jason Brown, the Henry Buhl, Jr. director of Carnegie Science Center. “To me, nothing can be more fun than combining art and science for something different to do on a night out.”

In addition to the Science Center’s four floors, visitors can also enjoy after-hour access to GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World – featuring nearly 70 acoustic, electric, historical, and even unusual guitars.

Tickets for 18+ Night: Colorful Collision are $20 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh Members and $25 for Nonmembers if purchased in advance online.

Tickets at the door are limited and cost $25 for Members and $30 for Nonmembers. Food and beverage are available for purchase in the RiverView Café. Proper identification must be presented for all alcohol purchases.