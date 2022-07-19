History Center series explores psychological benefits of sharing family history

-“The Story of Our Lives” series will launch with hybrid public program on July 20-

The Senator John Heinz History Center – the Smithsonian’s home in Pittsburgh – will launch the first installment of a new public program series with “The Story of Our Lives: Why Tell Family Stories?” on Wednesday, July 20, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The program is presented by the museum’s Detre Library & Archives.

The series, “The Story of Our Lives,” seeks to reveal new ways of thinking about who you are, why your family matters, and how the work of family storytelling is essential. The first of the series, “Why Tell Family Stories,” welcomes Dr. Robyn Fivush, a nationally renowned scientist, and Njaimeh Njie, to discuss how telling family stories can positively impact people and society.

Dr. Fivush and Ms. Njie will unpack how sharing family history can inspire families to understand their roots and lead honest conversations. Dr. Fivush, a professor of psychology, studies reminiscing and sharing family stories and will discuss their benefits in developing emotionally resilient children. Multimedia artist Njie will share how her use of images and documents of family and neighborhood history honors everyday experiences and sparks visual gateways into the past.

“The Story of Our Lives: Why Tell Family Stories?” is a hybrid program. Attendees can participate either online or in person at the Heinz History Center. Register online at https://heinzhistorycenter.salsalabs.org/story-of-our-lives/index.html. Live captioning will be provided for this program.

Upcoming programs in the new “The Story of Our Lives” series by the Detre Library & Archives will be posted on the events page at heinzhistorycenter.org/events. Each program will explore the big questions of genealogy and offer new insights into the practice of piecing together family history.