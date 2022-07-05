Warrant issued for man in Clairton shooting

On July 13, 2022 at 11:15 p.m., Clairton Police and paramedics were called to a residence in the 600 block of 12th Street for a female shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Clairton police requested the investigative assistance of the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit. Detectives responded to the scene and initiated an investigation. According to police, the investigation showed Timothy Wallace, 37, was responsible for the shooting.

Allegheny County Police obtained an arrest warrant for Wallace. He is charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and firearm violations.

Wallace is known to frequent the Wilkinsburg and Beltzhoover areas.

Anyone that sees Wallace is asked to call 911. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.