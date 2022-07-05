PRC glass recycling program shatters record

Approaching the midway point of 2022, Pennsylvania Resources Council has shattered its glass recycling record by collecting 420 tons in the first six months of the year.

"PRC launched its glass recycling program in 2019 and ended the year by collecting a total of 200 tons of glass, and the numbers have continued to climb steadily each year," according to PRC Executive Director Darren Spielman. "Now in our fourth year of glass recycling, PRC is on pace in 2022 to collect four times the tonnage of its inaugural year in 2019."

PRC's current glass recycling efforts in western Pennsylvania include numerous permanent sites, weeklong engagements of its Traveling Glass Recycling Bin and one-day bin appearances at its hard-to-recycle collection events.

"At the current pace, we're on track to collect more than 800 tons of glass bottles, jars and jugs this year," said Mr. Spielman. "We credit much of this success to the support of our partners Owens-Illinois, Inc, CAP Glass and Michael Brothers Hauling & Recycling. Behind the scenes, Michael Brothers has built an infrastructure to collect and transport glass that has made it possible to increase tonnage year after year."

Glass can be recycled endlessly, and recycling glass requires 70 percent less energy than when manufacturing glass from raw materials. A glass bottle can go from recycling bin back to store shelf in as little as 30 days.

"Glass is still one of the most recyclable materials we generate in our homes, and the market for glass recycling is very strong," said Ashley DiGregorio, PRC Recycling Markets program manager. "It's important from an environmental perspective to keep glass out of landfills, and PRC is dedicated to building an efficient, region-wide glass recycling collection network."

For more information about PRC's glass recycling program, visit www.prc.org/glass or call 412-488-7490.