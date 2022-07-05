ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Hilltop Urban Farm Volunteer Day

Is this Saturday, July 16

 
July 5, 2022

Volunteers in this file photo help out at the Hilltop Urban Farm.

The Hilltop Urban Farm July Volunteer Day is this Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. - noon.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a friend and help the Hilltop Urban Farm grow the network of those interested in the farm. Cold drinks and snacks provided. It is recommended to dress for the weather with sunscreen/hat, clothes that can get dirty, and closed toe shoes.

The Hilltop Urban Farm is at 700 Cresswell Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

For more information, contact Hattie Lehman at hattie@hilltopurbanfarm.org

 

