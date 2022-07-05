Hilltop first-time home buyers may qualify for $2,500 grant assistance

NeighborWorks has $2,500 grants to assist first-time homebuyers in Zip Code 15210. The Hilltop Alliance will be holding a home buying workshop for prospective owners in the area.

Home buying can be a daunting process. The traditional idea of needing a large down payment can scare off prospective homebuyers.

But Jarid Shipley of NeighborWorks Western Pennsylvania – a local nonprofit offering free homebuyer assistance and counseling services – says it shouldn't be.

"The idea that you need large down payment to buy a house is a myth. If that is what is stopping you from considering a home, consider a home," he said.

As part of an effort to help first-time homebuyers, NeighborWorks Western Pennsylvania, a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development certified agency, recently announced a $2,500 grant program for first-time homebuyers to assist with down payment and closing costs.

"That $2,500 dollars could make or break a home buying decision," Mr. Shipley said. He advised that with the rising cost of renting, the mortgage payment on a home may not be significantly different than the cost of rent.

A number of these grants are still available to residents living in 15210 neighborhoods.

"If you are a first-time homebuyer in 15210, contacting NeighborWorks staff is a no-brainer," said Aaron Sukenik, executive director of the Hilltop Alliance. "Once an interested homebuyer begins working with them, their staff will also help you identify whatever other grants and loan you might be eligible for."

In partnership with the Hilltop Alliance, NeighborWorks Western Pennsylvania will be offering its next homebuyer workshop on Saturday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mt. Oliver Volunteer Fire Company fire hall at 120 Brownsville Road.

The workshop is designed to assist and educate potential homebuyers on the buying process. It will cover what a buyer should know about purchasing a home, from credit checks to closing. The free workshop features presentations from a home ownership counselor, loan officer, real estate agent, home inspector, and home insurance representative, along with information about financing options, the grant program and other home buying assistance.

In addition to the grant opportunity NeighborWorks offers down payment loan programs which offer no interest 5-year or 10-year terms to further assist in covering the cost of a down payment along with a traditional home mortgage. "You're going to walk away with some really good information and a timeline on how to buy a house," said Anne Schwan, senior housing counselor for NeighborWorks.

Look for more information on the workshop and home buying program on the NeighborWorks website, neighborworkswpa.org, and NeighborWorks and Hilltop Alliance Social Media.

Registration for the next workshop can be found on the NeighborWorks website, neighborworkswpa.org. For any questions, NeighborWorks can be reached at 412-281-9773