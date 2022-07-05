Beltzhoover Community Days are this weekend

Mayor Ed Gainey has announced the Beltzhoover Community Days will be the next event in the Pittsburgh Opens Series. Pittsburgh Opens is an initiative from Mayor Ed Gainey that is a celebration of the food, art, music, and culture of our great city.

“The City of Pittsburgh is thrilled to bring the Pittsburgh Opens initiative to Beltzhoover,” said Mayor Gainey. “Supporting the arts and culture of our local communities is key to our work in making our city welcome and open, and when we invest in our diverse cultures we create pathways to prosperity so everyone who lives here can thrive.”

The Beltzhoover Community Days build on efforts to reconnect Pittsburghers and showcase the wonder and excitement in every neighborhood with live musical performances, local vendors, family-friendly activities, and more.

“Come out and celebrate the 2022 Beltzhoover Community Days,” said Kelli Shakur, chair of the Beltzhoover Community Day Committee. “I want to thank all of the Beltzhoover residents, partners, vendors, and organizations for their support and participation in this year’s festivities. This will be a weekend of family, fun, and fellowship — we can’t wait to see you there!”

The festivities on Saturday, July 16 will take place from noon – 8 p.m. and feature family-friendly community activities including a bouncy house, face painting, airbrush tattoos, arts & crafts stations, a potato sack race, a Hula-Hoop contest, and more field games. Representatives from Mayor Ed Gainey’s Neighborhood Services Team, the Department of Human Resources, CitiParks, and the Office of Municipal Investigations will be present to connect residents to city services, job opportunities, and share information about upcoming events.

The fun continues on Sunday, July 17 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. with a community breakfast, Sunday service, line dancing with Roland Ford, monologues from Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Plan, and personalization of the Legacy Tree.

Beltzhoover Community Days will take place in McKinley Park North at 900 Delmont Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.