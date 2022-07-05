Mt. Oliver Cuts is offering grass cutting for boro seniors

Mt. Oliver Cuts, a pilot program for senior citizens, disabled and veterans to help with keeping the grass cut on their property is now underway.

The program can take up to 20 owner-occupied residents of the borough on a first-come first-served basis with five properties already registered. The pilot program uses an outside contractor to do the grass cutting.

Currently, the borough uses a contractor to maintain vacant lots and uses the same contractor for the Mt. Oliver Cuts Program. The pilot program extends to the beginning of October with lawns being cut every other week.

Borough Manager Rick Hopkinson said residents already participating in the program have been pleased with the work of the contractor.

The cost of the program for 20 residents is about the same as the hiring of one part-time temporary summer employee. The borough didn't have plans to hire a seasonal employee this summer.

The program is modeled after the City Cuts program and could be "tweaked" with volunteers, if needed. To qualify, property owners must be at least 62 years of age, have a physical disability or be a military veteran. Only owner-occupied homes in the borough are eligible because property owners are responsible for grass maintenance.

Those applying for the program must also attest they don't have available resources for grass cutting including financial resources or help from local family or friends.

To apply for the program, pick up an application at the Mt. Oliver Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road or download one from https://bit.ly/3NsKfgR