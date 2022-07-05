Fresh Fridays returns to 'shopper" style free produce distribution Friday, July 8

Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, the free monthly produce distribution of the Hilltop Alliance, will resume an in-person "shopper" style on July 8 at the St. John Vianney Church parking lot at Climax and Allen streets in Allentown

Beginning July 8, the distribution will no longer be pre-boxed, direct to car for participants and will return to the receiving line method used prior to COVID-19. Additional volunteers are needed to help prepare the food for distribution.

Families in Pittsburgh Zip Code areas of 15203, 15210, 15211 and Carrick residents in 15227 are eligible for up to 40 pounds of selected fresh produce and other food items during the distribution. Registration still isn't required and income limits don't apply.

"The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, who we source the food from, is no longer providing the pre-boxed option so we are returning to the shopper style of selecting which food items they are interested in receiving," said Aaron Sukenik, executive director of the Hilltop Alliance, "It reduces waste by not having people take something they don't want or won't eat and allows them to try other things they may not be familiar with."

Distribution will begin about 3:30 p.m. Those coming for the produce are advised not to arrive before 3 p.m. – arriving early does not mean early service.

Participants are urged to bring their own bags and/or shopping carts to take their food home. Those driving may park briefly nearby in the gravel lot next door on Allen Street.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Jeph Martin at the Hilltop Alliance, 412-586-5807 ext. 3.

Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop is sponsored by the Hilltop Alliance, Brashear Association, and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank with support from PNC Bank, Dollar Bank, UPMC Health Plan, PA Dept. of Community & Economic Development and Birmingham Foundation.