Carson St. Safety Plan details, results to be discussed

Public Safety, PL&I, police, nighttime economy officials on agenda

The Mayor’s Safety Plan for East Carson Street will be discussed at the July 12 Zoom meeting of the South Side Planning Forum.

Speakers from the Public Safety Department including Public Safety Director Lee Director Schmidt. Permits, Licenses and Inspection Director Sarah Kinter, Zone 3 Police Commander John Fisher, and Nighttime Economy Manager Allison Harnden along with representatives from the Mayor’s Office will participate in the meeting to update the community on the results since the plan began following a community meeting at the South Side Market House in early June.

To join the meeting, register at: https://bit.ly/SSPF0712 . The Zoom meeting is limited to 300 participants.

In addition to the East Carson Street Safety Plan, updates will also be provided by Councilman Bruce Kraus on the East Carson Street construction, the Parking Enhancement District and its expenses and the 18th Street Signal Project.