South Side Garden Tour July 10

South Side Community Council will present 11 hidden gardens on its 2022 Garden Tour. From large gardens with water features to tiny pockets of flowery wonder, these gardens will enchant all comers. Join the garden tour on Sunday, July 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pick up tour guidelines at 18th and E. Carson streets. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 day of event and may be purchased in advance from the South Side Community Council or on the same day at 18th & Carson. Visit https://southsidecommunitycouncil.org/garden-tour/ for more information.