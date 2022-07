South Side Park's 5th annual free Goat Fest takes place on Saturday, July 30 at the Arlington Baseball Field behind the Arlington Fire Station. Parking is at 21st and Josephine streets with a shuttle running from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to the entrance off Arlington Avenue. Live music, food trucks, a giant slide for kids, a petting zoo, a wide selection of crafters/artisans and a new game "Escape Goat" plus lots more are all waiting for you.