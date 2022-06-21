Free music series in Mt. Oliver on The Deck through August

The Mt. Oliver Summer Events on Main music series has returned to Brownsville Road on The Deck in Mt. Oliver, 150 Brownsville Road.

Live bands are featured on Friday or Saturday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The schedule of bands includes:

June 24, Caleb & the Cronies, country band;

July 9, The Red Barn Band, 60s and 70s rock, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.;

July 15, Azucar, Latin dance, salsa;

July 22, Street Sneaker Band, R&B, funk, classic rock;

July 29, Hunter Briggs, country;

August 5, Singer-Songwriter Night;

August 12, Balcony Big Band, modern jazz ensemble;

August 20, Byron Nash (full band), funk, rock, blues, soul; and,

August 26, Singer-Songwriter Night.

The Mt. Oliver Summer Events on Main music series is sponsored by: GRB Law; Pennsylvania American Water; Duncan Financial Group; Gateway Engineers; NiSource Charitable Foundation; Columbia Gas and Trailblaze Creative.