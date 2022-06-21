County DHS relaunches its information hub website

The Department of Human Services (DHS) has relaunched Allegheny County Analytics, https://analytics.alleghenycounty.us, an information hub to better understand issues affecting Allegheny County residents. The site, maintained by DHS’s Office of Analytics, Technology and Planning, is designed to provide data, analysis and research products to policy makers, community leaders and the general public.

The website includes research reports, infographics, interactive dashboards and other tools in topics such as housing and basic needs, substance use and mental health, criminal justice, and the child welfare system. It is mobile friendly and searchable, allowing anyone looking for data on homelessness, for example, to pull up the newest point-in-time count or the most recent trend reports and statistics.