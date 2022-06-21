CitiParks To Open 5 Cooling Centers Thursday and Friday

ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

June 21, 2022



CitiParks will activate 5 Healthy Active Living Centers as Cooling Centers, staying open until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1, with forecasted temperatures reaching 90 degrees plus. An additional 10 CitiParks Recreation Centers are open into the evening and 7 Healthy Active Living Senior Centers are open until 4 p.m.

The Five Healthy Active Living Centers Activated as Cooling Centers are:

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center, 12th and Bingham streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. 412-488-8404

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center, 3515 McClure Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 152123. 412-766-4656.

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center, 745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. 412-422-6551.

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center, 7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208. 412-244-4190.

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center, 720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa 15204. 412-777-5012.

Additionally, CitiParks Recreation Centers are open with the following hours:

Ammon, 2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Arlington, 2201 Salisbury Street, 15210, Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brookline, 1400 Oakridge Street, 15226, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jefferson, 605 Redknap Street, 15212, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Magee, 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ormsby, 79 S. 22nd Street, 15203, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Paulson, 1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206 Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phillips, 201 Parkfield Street, 15210, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Warrington, 329 Warrington Avenue, 15210, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West Penn, 450 30th Street, 15219, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Details about the Healthy Active Living Senior Centers can be found at https://pittsburghpa.gov/citiparks/senior-centers.

CitiParks and the City of Pittsburgh will typically activate cooling centers when the forecasted highs are predicted to be above 90 degrees.

 

