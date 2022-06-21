South Side Signals Project on 18th Street begins

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) has begun work on the South Side Signals Project to improve the safety of pedestrians and vehicles at six intersections in the South Sides Flats, Slopes, and Mount Oliver.

Upgraded traffic infrastructure includes higher visibility signals with back plates, controllers, communication hardware, and detection-using radar. Pedestrian accommodations include pedestrian countdown signals, audible push buttons, curb extensions, and ADA ramps.

The project also includes new sidewalk at select locations, new pavement markings and signage, and upgraded streetlights.

Signal upgrades are planned for the following intersections:

· 18th Street and Sara Street

· 18th Street and Jane Street

· 18th Street and Mission Street

· 18th Street and Arlington Ave

· Brownsville Road and Bausman Street

An additional signal will be added at: 18th Street and Josephine Street

DOMI is contracting with S.E.T., Inc. with physical work already underway. The project is expected to be completed by May 2023. The project is budgeted to cost $5.2M, with full funding coming from a federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant.

Construction will occur during the day with no night work anticipated. All vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be maintained through the work zone with no major detours. Nor will there will be significant impacts to the Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus routes along 18th Street.

Additional information can be found at: https://engage.pittsburghpa.gov/south-side-signals-project.