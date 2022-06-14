ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Memorial Day committee appreciates the help

 
June 14, 2022



I would like to extend thanks to all the Boy Scout, Cub Scout and Girl Scout troops and their scoutmaster and family members and all the volunteers who came out to help put flags on veterans’ grave at the South Side Cemetery on Saturday, May 28. I also want to thank Concord Church and their tireless volunteers who helped by providing breakfast, lunch and water for all the cemetery volunteers.

We hope to see you all again next year.

Sincerely,

Curtis “Snuffy” Schmitt,

American Legion Post 725

 

