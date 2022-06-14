Registration open for PRC weekday e-waste collections

Throughout July, Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will collect electronics for recycling on designated weekdays in Allegheny County. Through the support of Allegheny County Health Department, PRC will conduct e-waste collection events on Tuesdays and Thursdays in July 2022 in South Park.

"PRC provides residents with numerous options to conveniently and cost-effectively dispose of a wide variety of materials not accepted in curbside pickup," according to PRC Executive Director Darren Spielman. "It's important to divert these materials from landfills since many contain toxic elements that can leach into our waterways or introduce dangerous toxic chemicals into our environment, while others contain valuable recyclable materials."

Registration currently is open for the July collection events taking place at Flora Park Garden Center lot on Corrigan Road in South Park:

Tuesdays, July 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursdays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 2 – 5 p.m.

Participants must register in advance at http://www.prc.org/CollectionEvents or by calling 412-488-7490×1.

At these collections, participants will pay a fee to dispose of some materials, such as televisions and computer monitors, while other items, such as cell phones and computer towers, will be accepted for free.

· At no cost, participants can drop off cell/home phones, computer towers and peripheral equipment (keyboards, laptops, mice, etc.) and video game consoles/DVD players.

· For a fee, individuals can drop off televisions, computer monitors and printers.

In the fall, PRC will conduct weekday e-waste collections in North Park. For details, visit https://prc.org/programs/collectionevents/alleghenyewaste/.